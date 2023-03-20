Shawcor (SCL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shawcor (TSE: SCL):

3/10/2023 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/10/2023 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

3/10/2023 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$18.50.

2/13/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Shawcor had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of TSE SCL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.65. Shawcor Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

