Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.