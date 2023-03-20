Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys Shares of 16,728 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.