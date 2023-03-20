Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $739,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,899,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.