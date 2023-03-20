Shira Ridge Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

