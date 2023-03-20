Shira Ridge Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $235.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.