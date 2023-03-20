Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

