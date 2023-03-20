Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,282 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.69. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

