Shira Ridge Wealth Management Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,150,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 442,320 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 408,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 405,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

