Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €73.00 ($78.49) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

