Shravan Goli Sells 110,999 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of COUR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.93. 1,019,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,626. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Coursera by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 133.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
