Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

SSTK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,384,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

