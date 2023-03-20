Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $171.22 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

