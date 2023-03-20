Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,356,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

