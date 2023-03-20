Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Critical Contrast

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.03 billion 2.23 $256.41 million $2.07 8.75 Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.30 $40.45 million $3.35 8.44

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

13.3% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Simmons First National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Simmons First National and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National presently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.97%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12% Guaranty Bancshares 27.57% 17.31% 1.52%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

