Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
