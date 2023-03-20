Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Trading Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$280,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,493,192.50.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

