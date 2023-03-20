SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Up 5.6%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.90. 745,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,071,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

