SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 0.2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.48 ($20.95) and last traded at €19.48 ($20.95). Approximately 5,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.52 ($20.99).

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.92, a PEG ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.82.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

