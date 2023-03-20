SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.18.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,767. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SM Energy by 120.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

