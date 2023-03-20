Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 19,547 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

