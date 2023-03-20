Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 2,952 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

