Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.