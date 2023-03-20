Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Target were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Target by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Target by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

