Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Takes $232,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $86.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.