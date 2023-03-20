Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

