Solitude Financial Services Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $20.59 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

