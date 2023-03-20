Solitude Financial Services Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $36.88 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

