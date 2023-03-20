SOMESING Price Tops $0.0195 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $53.72 million and $1.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,336,933 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

