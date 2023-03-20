Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $157.75 million and approximately $171.27 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00031284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00196764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,749.52 or 1.00185597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00741965 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.