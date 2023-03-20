SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stake Reduced by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,812 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 5.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,178. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.