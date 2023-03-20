SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 437,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.