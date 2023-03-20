SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Boosted by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 342.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,762 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPTL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.84. 598,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,581. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

