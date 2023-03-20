SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,932 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

