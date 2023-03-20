SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $433.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

