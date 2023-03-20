Spire (NYSE:SR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. Spire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

