Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 266,888 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

