SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,927 shares of company stock valued at $410,052 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSRM opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

