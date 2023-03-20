St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

