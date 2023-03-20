Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $151.66.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.