Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,647,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Starbucks by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

