Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

