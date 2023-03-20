Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.8 %

WING traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.24. 182,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,258. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

