Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,503 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. 1,260,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

