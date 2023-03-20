Stephens Inc. AR Sells 513 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 1,685,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

