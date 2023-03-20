Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.94. 2,011,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,625. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

