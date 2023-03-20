STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Increased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STERIS by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.72. 108,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.