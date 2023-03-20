Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $174.80. 88,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

