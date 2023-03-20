Sterling Investment Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.58. 95,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

