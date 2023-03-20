Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 598,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

